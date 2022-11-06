Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,058,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,959,000 after purchasing an additional 19,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,830,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,027,000 after purchasing an additional 261,387 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 302.2% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 442,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,979,000 after purchasing an additional 332,374 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 428,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,866,000 after purchasing an additional 14,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 409,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,683,000 after purchasing an additional 45,920 shares in the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $200.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.39 and a beta of 0.18. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1-year low of $116.85 and a 1-year high of $201.90.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.53 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

In other news, insider David S. Nagle sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.51, for a total transaction of $124,207.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,803.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider David S. Nagle sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.02, for a total transaction of $231,388.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,918.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Nagle sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.51, for a total transaction of $124,207.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,803.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LANC. StockNews.com began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

