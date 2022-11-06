Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 74.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,387 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 27.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $320,295.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Leidos Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Leidos from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

LDOS stock opened at $105.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.07. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $111.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Featured Stories

