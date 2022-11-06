Lincoln Educational Services (LINC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Lincoln Educational Services Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of LINC stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $159.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Educational Services
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LINC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth $76,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter worth about $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.63% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Lincoln Educational Services
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.