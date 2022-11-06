Lincoln Educational Services (LINC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LINC stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $159.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Educational Services

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LINC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth $76,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter worth about $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Lincoln Educational Services

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LINC. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

