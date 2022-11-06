Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTXGet Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.40.

Separately, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.67.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 382.15% and a negative return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCTX. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 18.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 11,309 shares during the last quarter. 38.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

