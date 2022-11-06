Littelfuse, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $3.25 Per Share (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Littelfuse in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the technology company will earn $3.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.40. The consensus estimate for Littelfuse’s current full-year earnings is $16.46 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Littelfuse’s Q1 2023 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.60 EPS.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen lowered shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $272.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.75.

Littelfuse Trading Up 4.5 %

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $212.99 on Friday. Littelfuse has a 52-week low of $192.19 and a 52-week high of $334.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.88 and a 200-day moving average of $239.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Littelfuse

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Littelfuse by 11,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Littelfuse by 361.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Littelfuse by 370.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.