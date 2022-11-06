LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Price Target Cut to $84.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

LIVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of LivaNova from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LivaNova from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of LivaNova from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, LivaNova currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of LIVN opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.29. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $41.82 and a 12-month high of $93.89.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $254.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.55 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 9.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that LivaNova will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LivaNova by 109.1% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in LivaNova by 29.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

