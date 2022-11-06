Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $112.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Live Nation Entertainment traded as low as $72.73 and last traded at $72.87, with a volume of 59139 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.42.
LYV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment
In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,017,992.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $7,227,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,711,273 shares in the company, valued at $343,886,556.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,500 shares of company stock valued at $26,690,610 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.64. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.03 and a beta of 1.31.
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.90) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 669.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.