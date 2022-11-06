Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $112.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Live Nation Entertainment traded as low as $72.73 and last traded at $72.87, with a volume of 59139 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.42.

LYV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,017,992.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $7,227,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,711,273 shares in the company, valued at $343,886,556.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,500 shares of company stock valued at $26,690,610 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,499,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,315,000 after purchasing an additional 317,335 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 18.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,396,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,149,000 after buying an additional 1,172,495 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,946,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,157,000 after purchasing an additional 304,557 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 20.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,093,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,265,000 after purchasing an additional 708,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.64. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.03 and a beta of 1.31.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.90) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 669.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

