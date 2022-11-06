Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires 1,215 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 259.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Globant were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at about $750,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globant by 1.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Globant by 12.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Globant during the first quarter worth about $344,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Globant Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $160.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.49 and a beta of 1.41. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $155.01 and a 12 month high of $354.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.22 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

GLOB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Globant from $248.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Globant from $303.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Globant from $249.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $291.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.13.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

