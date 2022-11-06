Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires 231 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664,707 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 53.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,657,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $976,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083,189 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,333 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 32.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,987,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $465,250,000 after buying an additional 1,706,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 19.1% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,767,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $384,046,000 after buying an additional 923,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WRB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Argus started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.36.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of WRB stock opened at $74.88 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $50.44 and a 52-week high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.30.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 12.05%. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

