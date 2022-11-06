Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Buys 8,210 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1,784.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34,849.2% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 166,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,817,000 after purchasing an additional 165,882 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $94.34 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $115.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.48.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

