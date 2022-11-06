Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Cuts Stock Holdings in Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its stake in shares of Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,446 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Battalion Oil were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CM Management LLC increased its position in shares of Battalion Oil by 9.7% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,903 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Battalion Oil by 48.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 910,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,918,000 after buying an additional 296,132 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Battalion Oil by 23.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Battalion Oil in the first quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Battalion Oil in the first quarter valued at $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Battalion Oil in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:BATL opened at $13.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.03. Battalion Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $23.33.

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $101.51 million for the quarter. Battalion Oil had a positive return on equity of 70.97% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Battalion Oil Co. will post -4.11 EPS for the current year.

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held interests in 40,400 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.

