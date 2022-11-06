Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Cuts Stock Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,104,689 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,877 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CX. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CEMEX by 75.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 204,668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 88,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in CEMEX by 28.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 156,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 34,235 shares during the last quarter. 29.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CX opened at $4.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.96. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $7.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of research firms recently commented on CX. StockNews.com upgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas cut CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.18.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

