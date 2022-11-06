Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Grows Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.22.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $89.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.60. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

