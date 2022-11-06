Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Grows Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 665.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 249.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,402,000 after buying an additional 1,134,193 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 214,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 70,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 631.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 86,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 74,459 shares during the period. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MO. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $45.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.00 and its 200 day moving average is $46.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.30%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

