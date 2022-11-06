Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Grows Stock Position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,440 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 560,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,389,000 after buying an additional 45,330 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 52,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $34.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.46 and its 200 day moving average is $35.57.

