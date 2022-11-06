Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $130,000 Stock Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 4,714.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 265.4% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $27.25 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Albertsons Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Albertsons Companies Stock Up 1.6 %

In other Albertsons Companies news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $7,119,084.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 638,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,049,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.64. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.57.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 53.49% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.22%.

Albertsons Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Further Reading

