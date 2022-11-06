Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $158,000 Stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 677.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,526 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,657 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 105,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 51,246 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 78,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at $636,000. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other F.N.B. news, Director David J. Malone sold 29,600 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $401,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,779.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 124,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,559.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. Malone sold 29,600 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $401,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,779.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

NYSE:FNB opened at $14.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.11. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $14.55.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $379.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.67 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

