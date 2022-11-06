Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $212,000 Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.5% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 80.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BIO shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $680.00.

Shares of BIO opened at $378.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 4.30. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $344.63 and a one year high of $784.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $426.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $483.75.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $680.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 215.16%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

