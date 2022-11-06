Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $221,000 Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.1 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.42.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $73.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.94 and a 200 day moving average of $77.05. The stock has a market cap of $61.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.52. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 81.74%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

