Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $382,000 Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,199 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,066 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Applied Materials by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980,777 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $263,732,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Applied Materials by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,278,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 13,601.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 824,540 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 818,522 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $347.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.58.

Applied Materials Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $91.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.62 and its 200-day moving average is $98.14.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

