Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $489,000 Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,783 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 6,450 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in NIKE were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,400,882,000 after acquiring an additional 662,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,180,110,000 after acquiring an additional 553,087 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,421 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,293,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,115,941,000 after acquiring an additional 79,485 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,284,865 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,114,812,000 after acquiring an additional 264,652 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on NKE. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $123.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.96.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $95.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. NIKE’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

