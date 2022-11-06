Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $664,000 Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in KLA were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of KLA to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on KLA to $374.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.16.

KLA Trading Up 4.3 %

KLA Announces Dividend

Shares of KLA stock opened at $328.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $316.20 and a 200-day moving average of $333.88. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The stock has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total value of $127,026.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,987.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,633 shares of company stock worth $4,083,613 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.