Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Increases Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 529.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,775 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Splunk were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $390,000. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 41,147 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,066 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,799 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,291 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $72.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.14. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $176.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.64. Splunk had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The firm had revenue of $798.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.63) EPS. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.69.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

