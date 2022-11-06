Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Invests $139,000 in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 87,240.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 122.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MTG. StockNews.com began coverage on MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on MGIC Investment from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America raised MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MGIC Investment to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

MGIC Investment Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $13.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $16.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average is $13.50.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $297.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.01 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 72.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

MGIC Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.