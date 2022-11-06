Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Purchases 1,646 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,499,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,315,000 after purchasing an additional 317,335 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 18.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,396,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,495 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,946,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,157,000 after purchasing an additional 304,557 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 23.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,385,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,537,000 after acquiring an additional 635,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $70.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.03 and a beta of 1.31. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.53 and a 1 year high of $127.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.22 and a 200-day moving average of $88.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 305.04% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 669.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.90) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $5,803,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,799,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,703,903.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $5,803,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,799,273 shares in the company, valued at $282,703,903.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,500 shares of company stock worth $26,690,610 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.