Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Purchases 902 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 715.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Chubb were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,527 shares of company stock worth $12,668,819 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chubb Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.64.

Shares of CB stock opened at $209.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.50. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $218.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($0.48). Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

