Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Raises Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 645.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Fortinet by 275.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 358.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortinet Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTNT. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.65.

FTNT opened at $47.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.66. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $74.35. The stock has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 308.45%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

