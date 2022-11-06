Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Raises Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 116.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 90.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 35.4% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 35.1% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 2.1% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marvell Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.89.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $886,800. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $38.97 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.70.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -92.31%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

