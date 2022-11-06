Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 3,232 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,232 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLVT. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Clarivate by 267.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clarivate by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Clarivate in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLVT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Clarivate from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Clarivate from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clarivate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Clarivate Price Performance

NYSE:CLVT opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -50.45 and a beta of 0.98. Clarivate Plc has a 52 week low of $8.74 and a 52 week high of $25.63.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $686.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.51 million. Clarivate had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. As a group, analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder acquired 208,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,418,746.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,746.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

