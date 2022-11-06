Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 61 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $1,136,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.8% during the second quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 200,020 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $49,381,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 87,050 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $21,491,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 355,811 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $87,843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $274.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $251.59 and its 200 day moving average is $251.14. The stock has a market cap of $202.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $276.67.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.30.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

