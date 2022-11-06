Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 6,763 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,763 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 2.4 %

LHX opened at $229.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $230.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.82.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LHX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,478 shares of company stock valued at $11,472,458. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

