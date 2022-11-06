Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 8,817 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,817 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Nucor were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 2,764.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 44,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after buying an additional 42,987 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 27.2% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Nucor by 9.2% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 93,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,767,000 after buying an additional 7,868 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 1,958.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 37,215 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 79.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nucor news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at $6,802,582.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,450 shares of company stock worth $1,449,350. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $133.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.36 and a 200 day moving average of $127.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.48. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $88.50 and a 52 week high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.29%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.78.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading

