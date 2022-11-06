Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Takes Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,673 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MATX. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Matson by 535.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 471,235 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,827,000 after buying an additional 397,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matson by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,655,858 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $802,830,000 after acquiring an additional 204,399 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Matson by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $561,594,000 after buying an additional 153,723 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Matson by 109.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,424,000 after purchasing an additional 149,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,104,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $253,890,000 after buying an additional 122,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Matson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Matson from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Matson in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Matson Stock Performance

Matson Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $70.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.35 and a 12 month high of $125.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 3.65%.

Insider Activity at Matson

In related news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $408,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,738.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $408,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,738.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jenai S. Wall bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,938 shares of company stock valued at $971,478 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Matson Profile

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.