Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Trims Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,192 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,883 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $795,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 315,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,980,000 after acquiring an additional 33,520 shares during the period. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 6,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 66,534 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.33.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $99.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $130.82 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.