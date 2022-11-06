Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,080 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of EPR Properties worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 5.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 107.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 16,701 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 243.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 39,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 1,823.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EPR opened at $39.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.60. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $56.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.98%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EPR. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.58.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

