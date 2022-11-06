Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 26,503 Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) by 409.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,977 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,503 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Clearfield worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CLFD opened at $104.60 on Friday. Clearfield, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.15 and a 52-week high of $130.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 1.33.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLFD. StockNews.com started coverage on Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Clearfield from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Clearfield from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Clearfield from $75.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on Clearfield in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.
