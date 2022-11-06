Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,393 Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HCCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 447.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,815,000 after buying an additional 519,335 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,739,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,122,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,246,000 after buying an additional 271,887 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 341,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,117,000 after buying an additional 179,104 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,144,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,864,000 after buying an additional 123,149 shares during the period. 60.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

In other news, Director Fred M. Fehsenfeld, Jr. sold 118,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $4,173,342.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 440,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,561,263.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Fred M. Fehsenfeld, Jr. sold 118,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $4,173,342.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 440,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,561,263.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Carmine Falcone sold 1,500 shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,931.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 260,153 shares of company stock worth $8,917,677. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.16. The stock has a market cap of $677.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.17. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.15.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

