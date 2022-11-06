Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,849 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,619 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Forestar Group during the first quarter worth about $190,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Forestar Group during the first quarter worth about $199,000. Summit Global Investments grew its position in Forestar Group by 31.6% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Forestar Group by 59.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 227,195 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 84,654 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Forestar Group during the first quarter worth about $922,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Forestar Group news, CFO James Douglas Allen purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,759.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 7,300 shares of company stock worth $90,689 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FOR shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

FOR stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.30 million, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.69. Forestar Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.

