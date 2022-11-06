Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,898 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 23,379 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 443.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000.

NASDAQ COLL opened at $18.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $22.89.

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $123.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.63 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COLL shares. HC Wainwright cut Collegium Pharmaceutical to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

In other news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $75,472.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $75,472.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 38,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $697,303.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,574.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,239 shares of company stock valued at $778,779 in the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

