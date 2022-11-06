Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 16,344 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,344 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lovesac were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Lovesac by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Lovesac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Lovesac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Lovesac by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Lovesac by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on LOVE. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Lovesac from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Lovesac from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Lovesac from $124.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Lovesac from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.13.

Lovesac Stock Up 2.5 %

LOVE opened at $23.38 on Friday. The Lovesac Company has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $87.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.18. The stock has a market cap of $354.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.45.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.51 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Walter Field Mclallen bought 2,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $41,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,136 shares in the company, valued at $250,001.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

