Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 3,219 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $33,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $33,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Caterpillar by 786.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 3.9 %

NYSE CAT opened at $227.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $237.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.40 and its 200 day moving average is $193.67.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 34.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAT. StockNews.com began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Caterpillar from $180.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.40.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

