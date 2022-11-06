Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 46,565 Shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) by 146.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,565 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SP. Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SP Plus by 17.8% in the first quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,391,000 after purchasing an additional 151,600 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 188,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 142,219 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 969.6% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 154,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 139,859 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,434,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,985,000 after acquiring an additional 80,286 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on SP Plus from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ:SP opened at $33.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $788.96 million, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. SP Plus Co. has a 1-year low of $25.29 and a 1-year high of $37.52.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.55 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 3.33%. Research analysts anticipate that SP Plus Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Toy sold 4,000 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $137,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,677.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

