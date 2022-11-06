Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 86,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,578 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,402,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $451,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,615 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 6.6% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,991,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,788,000 after acquiring an additional 552,758 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,392,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,233,000 after acquiring an additional 26,015 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 78.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,284,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $32.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.82 and a beta of 1.22. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.