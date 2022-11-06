Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,630 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Capri by 5.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Capri by 1,502.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 232,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,939,000 after acquiring an additional 217,841 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Capri by 6.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 355,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,285,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Capri by 13.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Capri by 7.5% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 214,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after buying an additional 15,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri Price Performance

Shares of CPRI opened at $47.65 on Friday. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Capri had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Capri from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Capri from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Capri from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Capri from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.19.

Insider Transactions at Capri

In related news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $240,489.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.