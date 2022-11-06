Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.45% of Oppenheimer worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in Oppenheimer by 10.9% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Oppenheimer in the first quarter worth $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Oppenheimer in the first quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oppenheimer by 2,016.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Oppenheimer in the first quarter worth $49,000. 42.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OPY. TheStreet downgraded Oppenheimer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oppenheimer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:OPY opened at $37.07 on Friday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.41 and a twelve month high of $54.24. The company has a market cap of $420.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.21%.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

