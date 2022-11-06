Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 262.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,466 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 715.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 70.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 116.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $362,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 331,498 shares in the company, valued at $12,003,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $362,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 331,498 shares in the company, valued at $12,003,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,499 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total value of $154,810.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 590,030 shares of company stock worth $20,493,524. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MGM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

Shares of MGM opened at $33.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.63. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $51.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.86 and a 200 day moving average of $33.33.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.21). MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

