Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 226.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 68.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 37.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 3,382.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.46, for a total transaction of $954,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,997 shares in the company, valued at $13,555,033.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $472,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,997 shares in the company, valued at $12,478,996.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.46, for a total value of $954,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,033.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,706,449 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Franklin Electric Trading Up 1.6 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on FELE. StockNews.com raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Northcoast Research downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Franklin Electric to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

NASDAQ FELE opened at $81.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.00. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.27 and a 52 week high of $96.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 19.60%.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

