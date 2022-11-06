Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.85 Million Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 353.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,086 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 36,712 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 803.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 520.2% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 807.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 9,673.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 54.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO F Scott Dueser acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.59 per share, for a total transaction of $37,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 940,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,365,198.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO F Scott Dueser acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.59 per share, for a total transaction of $37,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 940,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,365,198.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.28 per share, for a total transaction of $181,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 898,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,969,849.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 9,606 shares of company stock worth $378,745. Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIN opened at $36.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.66. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.74 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

FFIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group decreased their price target on First Financial Bankshares to $44.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on First Financial Bankshares to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on First Financial Bankshares to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

