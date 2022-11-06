Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total transaction of $3,008,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,463,660.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 1.7 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WSM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $156.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.81.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $119.13 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $223.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 81.21% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 19.42%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

