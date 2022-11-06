Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Position in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.42% of Seneca Foods worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 6.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 2.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Seneca Foods by 10.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. 56.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SENEA opened at $62.56 on Friday. Seneca Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $41.54 and a twelve month high of $64.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Seneca Foods ( NASDAQ:SENEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $265.19 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seneca Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

